Wild Monday Ahead

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) S&P 500 stabilized for three hours after China tariffs response, was boosted by very good NFPs data, but then sellers took over right off the opening bell - volatile selling with several intraday rips characterized the session, and not even Powell speech helped equities to break the (increasingly panicky / liquidation selling) downtrend on the hourly chart. The key volatility metrics had been gyrating wildly through the day - first creating an impression of (local) bottom being in, then closing at daily highs - VIX at 45 is something to behold.

Market breadth and sentiment had been also painting very risk-off picture, and weekly chart shows a crucial point of interest almost reached. Is this the capitulation bottom, or those who had been calling for correction will wake up to a bear market?

Diving into USD, sentiment, breadth, sectors and of course gold, silver, oil, copper and BTC prospects, this is what your extensive Sat video is all about. USD stabilization crucial role ahead, I can't stress enough.

Make sure to review the thorough analysis and predictions across the board - feat. S&P 500 capitulation opinion, gold's next target or BTC direction in light of its resilience. Select charts are featured below, a few out of the dozens discussed. Detailed analysis and prognosis is available to clients below, so make sure to keep up to date on my best work .

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.