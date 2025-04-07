403
Afghanistan’s tourism sector sees growth with over 34,000 foreign crossings in one year
(MENAFN) On Monday, Afghanistan's National Statistics and Information Authority reported that more than 34,000 foreign nationals entered and exited the country during the Persian calendar year 1403.
According to a statement shared on the authority's official X account, a total of 18,486 foreign nationals entered Afghanistan, with 598 being women. Meanwhile, 15,565 individuals, including 382 women, left the country.
Travelers frequently visited notable locations such as Herat, Nimroz, Nangarhar, Badakhshan, Faryab, and the Balkh border crossing points, along with the airports in Kabul, Kandahar, and Herat, according to the report.
Since the Afghan interim government took control in August 2021, the country has witnessed a relative return to stability, contributing to a resurgence in its tourism sector. This growth is largely attributed to Afghanistan’s abundant cultural heritage and natural landscapes.
The Persian calendar year 1403 spanned from March 20, 2024, to March 20, 2025.
