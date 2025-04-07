OGX® Haircare Introduces Shay Mitchell As First Global Brand Ambassador

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Fixer character is part of a new 360 ̊ campaign from OGXthat spotlights science-backed solutions for real hair damage - educating consumers on achieving effective bonding repair. The campaign, featuring Mitchell as The Fixer, alongside Trichologist and beauty expert, Abbey Yung, and other influential voices, includes a new television spot and a #DamageDetected social media content series that highlights the toll of excessive heat, color and styling damage on hair, while offering effective, affordable products for repairing, strengthening and maintaining healthy-looking hair.

At the heart of this campaign is the OGX® Bond Protein Repair line – a damage repair system that addresses the need for damage protection to strengthen hair. Formulated with a patented bond-building protein, this collection helps repair, strengthen, and protect hair from the inside out -making it the go-to solution for consumers looking to revive and fortify their hair without compromise, at a fraction of the price of salon brands. The line includes the new OGX® Bond Protein Repair 450°F Heat Protect Spray – a continuous, lightweight mist designed to protect against up to 450 ̊F heat styling with a lightweight conditioning formula that also leaves hair strong.

"We know that 8 in 10 people are impacted by hair damageii-it's the reality for those who color and style their hair. It has been our mission to not only address these concerns, but deliver real, effective repair solutions that lead with science," said Andrew Stanleick, President, Skin Health & Beauty, North America and EMEA at Kenvue. "We are thrilled to be working with Shay Mitchell as our first Global Brand Ambassador; her influence will help us continue to transform the haircare journeys of our consumers."

"My life is busy, and my hair goes through a lot," said Shay Mitchell. "OGX products keep my hair healthy, shiny, and protected."

In a series of social media posts, Mitchell will spotlight some of the toughest cases of hair damage, reinforcing how OGX® is the #1 hair repair brandi. As the resident expert in the campaign's content, Yung will help consumers understand why damage happens and how to repair it effectively. Yung's expertise as a trichologist ensures that Mitchell's Fixer character gets to the root of hair damage with solutions that repair and restore hair.

To learn more about the OGX ® Bond Protein Repair line and explore the new campaign with Shay Mitchell as The Fixer, visit or follow OGX® on Instagram at @ogx-beauty and TikTok at @ogxbeauty . The full OGX® Bond Protein Repair line is now available on the OGX website and across retailers.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand, Johnson's®, Listerine®, Neutrogena® and Tylenol®, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we realize the extraordinary power of everyday care. Our teams work every day to put that power in consumers' hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at .

About OGX

OGX® believes healthy hair gives you the confidence to boldly be yourself, which is why we develop high-performance formulas, designed to support hair health and resilience from root to tip. We blend recognizable, proven ingredients known for delivering healthy–looking hair to equip you with the products you need to help prevent and repair damage every time you wash. OGX® is a brand of Kenvue Brands LLC, a subsidiary of Kenvue Inc.

About Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell is an actress, entrepreneur, and executive producer. She first captivated audiences with her breakout role in Pretty Little Liars and has since delivered standout performances in other television series.

Beyond entertainment, Mitchell is a visionary businesswoman and global tastemaker. In 2018, she founded BÉIS, a travel and lifestyle essentials brand offering stylish yet functional luggage and accessories. With over 50 million followers, she remains one of the most influential and celebrated voices in entertainment and entrepreneurship.

