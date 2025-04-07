Indian Arrows Women Juniors Go Down Narrowly To Roots FC In IWL 2

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 7 (IANS) Indian Arrows Women Juniors suffered their first loss in the 2024-25 Indian Women's League 2 as they went down 0-1 against Group B hosts Roots FC at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence Phase 2 on Monday. Maibam Nandeshwori Devi scored the winner in the 12th minute.

As a result, Roots rose to the top spot in Group B with six points from two games. Indian Arrows Women Juniors, who had beaten Pudhuvai Unicorns and Inter Kashi in their first two matches, are now in second place. The top two in the five-team group will progress to the final round. Indian Arrows Women Juniors will hope to seal qualification for the final round when they face Casa Barwani SC in their last match on Wednesday.

Head coach Joakim Alexandersson again made a solitary change in the line-up from the previous match, bringing in striker Valaina Fernandes in place of winger Rupashree Munda.

Roots took the lead with a well-worked team goal in the 12th minute. Winger Rosy Thanga burst down the left flank and drilled a low cross into the six-yard box for striker Nandeshwori Devi, who finished it first time.

The local side was equally good defensively, frustrating Indian Arrows with a tight backline that didn't allow any inroads through the middle. Alexandersson's girls dominated possession for the rest of the match in pursuit of the equaliser, but they couldn't really bother goalkeeper Sonakshi Singh much.

The Roots custodian made one notable save, denying Julan Nongmaithem's volley with an outstretched palm early in the second half. As the clock ticked down, desperation grew in the Arrows camp, and the Swedish coach made attacking changes, introducing the likes of Tonamabam Taniya Devi, Rupashree Munda, and Gurnaz Kaur.

Valaina came close to finding the net from 18 yards out, sending an instinctive half-volley inches over the bar. Viksit Bara, who scored from the centre circle in the last match, saw a 35-yard free-kick attempt land not too far from the target.