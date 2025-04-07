403
Israeli fighter aircrafts strike Beirut
(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched an airstrike in Beirut's southern Dahieh suburb on Tuesday, marking the largest escalation between Israel and Hezbollah since a truce was signed in November. The IDF stated that Israeli jets targeted a Hezbollah member involved in directing Hamas operatives and plotting attacks against Israeli civilians. The individual was considered an immediate threat, prompting the IDF and Shin Bet to take action.
Lebanese TV channel Al Mayadeen reported that the strike destroyed a multistory residential building, killing at least three people and injuring seven others. Sources indicated that a Hezbollah member was among the dead.
Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem condemned the Israeli strikes on Saturday, calling for an end to the aggression. Earlier, the IDF conducted airstrikes in Beirut on Friday, marking the first such attack since November 2023. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated the attacks were in retaliation for rockets fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon. He warned that Israel would target any threat in Lebanon to protect its northern communities.
Hezbollah has been retaliating with rockets and mortars in response to Israel's operations against Hamas in Gaza. Israel's airstrikes in September 2024 targeted senior Hezbollah officials, including leader Hassan Nasrallah.
