Economy Ministry: European Guarantees Lay Basis For Mobilizing Additional Investments In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Guarantees from the EU under the Ukraine Investment Framework (UIF) lay the basis for mobilizing additional investments and increasing the role of the private sector in Ukraine's recovery.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Economy Deputy Minister Andrii Teliupa during the EU-Ukraine Business Summit in Brussels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the ministry's press service .

According to the ministry, the Business Summit was a preparatory event for the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 (URC-2025).

At the forum, together with European partners, international financial institutions and businesses, the representatives of the Ukrainian Economy Ministry discussed tools for reducing investment risks amid the war, practical mechanisms and programmes for investing in Ukraine, the potential of privatization and public-private partnerships, the successful cases of investors already working in Ukraine, as well as the possibilities of political risk insurance to attract long-term capital.

“Guarantees from the EU under the Ukraine Investment Framework (UIF) lay the basis for mobilizing additional investments and increasing the role of the private sector in Ukraine's recovery. Together with international financial and insurance partners, we are already implementing innovative tools to overcome barriers to investment. These include individual insurance products for businesses and investors, political risk guarantees, and regulatory improvements. In the future, we will work to improve and expand these mechanisms and improve coordination on risk sharing,” Teliupa stressed.

Following the Business Summit, the parties agreed to create a working group on reducing investment risks, and its results will be presented at URC-2025. The group will include leading reinsurers, brokers, the representatives of government agencies, donor countries, and international organizations.

Additionally, the ministry's representatives held a number of bilateral meetings with international companies, which consider entering the Ukrainian market or expanding cooperation with Ukrainian businesses and the public sector.

Photo: com/andrey