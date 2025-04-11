Syrian President Meets Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Antalya: President of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic HE Ahmad Al Sharaa met Friday with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Friday, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Discussions during the meeting dealt with cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, the latest developments in Syria, and the State of Qatar's support for Syria in the energy sector, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's full support for Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, as well as the aspirations of its brotherly people for security and stability.

The meeting was attended by HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic Asaad Al Shaibani.