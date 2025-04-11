Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Stepping Down


2025-04-11 09:06:01
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WASHINGTON, Apr 12 (NNN-XINHUA) – U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, is stepping down, said U.S. State Department spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, without giving a specific date.

Brink was nominated by former U.S. President, Joe Biden, and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate in May 2022. She is a supporter of U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Her departure comes at a critical moment in U.S.-Ukraine relations, following U.S. President, Donald Trump, signaling a dramatic shift in U.S. foreign policy towards Ukraine, and a tense meeting during which Trump and U.S. Vice President, JD Vance, blamed Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, for pressing the United States on security guarantees.– NNN-XINHUA

