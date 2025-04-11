U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Stepping Down
Brink was nominated by former U.S. President, Joe Biden, and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate in May 2022. She is a supporter of U.S. military aid to Ukraine.
Her departure comes at a critical moment in U.S.-Ukraine relations, following U.S. President, Donald Trump, signaling a dramatic shift in U.S. foreign policy towards Ukraine, and a tense meeting during which Trump and U.S. Vice President, JD Vance, blamed Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, for pressing the United States on security guarantees.– NNN-XINHUA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment