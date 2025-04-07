Weaponup Announces New Sword + Membership Offer

Train like a warrior-WeaponUP's Sword + Membership Bundle is here. Sword yoga, redefined.

- Sabina StorbergMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WeaponUP, the online platform known for its unique blend of swords and movement has launched a new Sword + Membership Bundle for its growing community of practitioners.This new offer includes full access to WeaponUP's on-demand classes, structured programs, and live sessions, along with a hand-selected Kung Fu straight sword tailored to the user. It's designed to simplify the journey into sword yoga -WeaponUP's signature fitness fusion of yoga, martial arts, and mindful movement.By combining balance, strength, and flexibility, sword yoga offers an innovative at-home fitness experience for practitioners of all levels. The Sword + Membership Bundle brings together everything needed to begin or deepen practice, making it easier than ever to train with intention and consistency from anywhere in the United States.“Our mission is to bring the power of sword-based movement into people's homes in a way that feels both beautiful and empowering,” said Sabina Storberg, CEO of WeaponUP and creator of sword yoga.“This bundle is a reflection of that-removing the guesswork and making it simple to start training with confidence.”For more information, visit .

Sabina Storberg

WeaponUP

+1 910-315-0412

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.