PSD Urges Safe Driving As Post-Eid Traffic Surge Expected

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The central Traffic Department of the Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Saturday urged citizens to follow safe driving practices on Sunday, as heavy traffic is expected on roads leading into Amman and across main streets in the governorates with the resumption of official work after the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

The department advised motorists to plan their journeys in advance and avoid dangerous driving behaviors such as sudden lane changes, speeding, and tailgating, to reduce the risk of accidents, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Traffic patrols will be stationed at roundabouts, key intersections, and traffic lights to manage congestion and maintain a smooth flow of vehicles, the PSD said.

The department also called on the public to support its efforts by reporting traffic violations through its WhatsApp complaint line at (0770999030).