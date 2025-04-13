Piyush Goyal Urges Construction Industry To Adopt Best Practices

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday urged the construction industry to adopt best practices in sustainability, focus on clean and green construction, and work towards earthquake-resistant and modular infrastructure.

Addressing the CAPEXIL's Vibrant Buildcon 2025 event here, he said, "We must aim for audacious goals, ensure our labour force receives fair wages, and innovate continuously. Let there be no doubt - India will lead the world in growth, innovation, and inclusive development."

He said that Vibrant Buildcon exemplifies the country's ability to support rapid urbanisation, housing for all, and logistics transformation.

"This platform showcases our manufacturing and infrastructure strength, which is crucial to attract global investments and reduce logistics cost," the Union Minister added.

He highlighted India's growing strength in the construction ecosystem - from Global Capability Centres (GCCs) to domestic manufacturing under 'Make in India'.

He underlined the importance of key sectors such as housing, infrastructure, commercial real estate, railways, airports, highways, and energy.

"Every element, from cement and electrical equipment to security systems and automation, plays a part in this ecosystem," the minister remarked.

He further stated that rapid infrastructure development has taken place under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the conceptualisation of world-class convention centres like Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi, both of which were built during the pandemic.

"These state-of-the-art venues have hosted global events such as the G20 Summit, BharatTex, Bharat Mobility and Startup Mahakumbh," he pointed out.

The Minister listed several major government initiatives, including 20 new smart industrial cities, improved tourism infrastructure across 50 destinations, and 100 new industrial plug-and-play hubs.

"If we are to move from a $4 trillion economy today to a $30-35 trillion economy by 2047, every citizen must contribute to Viksit Bharat 2047," he said.

He noted that today India is breaking silos, fostering collaboration, and reimagining the future with a convergence of minds. "Vibrant Buildcon is only the beginning of the transformation of our construction ecosystem under one umbrella," Union Minister Goyal said.

Greeting the gathering on the occasion of Baisakhi, the Union Minister talked about the role of farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that despite global disruptions, India ensured uninterrupted food distribution, month after month.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, even during the peak of the pandemic, India continued its mission of feeding the poor and bringing millions out of deprivation," he added.