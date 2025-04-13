ICAO Council Approves Phase 2 Implementation Of Qatar's Doha Flight Information Region

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has approved the implementation of Phase Two by the State of Qatar for the management of the Doha Flight Information Region/Upper Information Region (FIR/UIR) and the Search and Rescue Region (SRR) following the successful implementation of Phase One where Qatar fulfilled all safety and security requirements.

Phase Two, which covers the management of air traffic over international waters north of Qatar, is a critical step toward fully realizing the benefits of airspace modernization. The implementation of Phase Two applies to vertical limits extending from sea level to an unlimited altitude.

By standardizing altitude limits, Phase Two will enhance safety, protect the environment, and improve operational efficiency, benefiting both national and regional interests. This phase also brings numerous operational and environmental advantages, including reduced fuel consumption and emissions, increased capacity, and greater flexibility.



Action plan eyes to cut 37 million tonnes of CO2 by 2030

Over 95% of children in Qatar fully immunised

Qatar welcomes US-Iran talks in Oman No rent correction in sight: Tenants in Qatar wonder why

Read Also

In addition, it will strengthen safety, boost efficiency, improve regional and international connectivity, and reinforce Doha's strategic position as a key global aviation hub. Furthermore, it will enable more efficient operations for airlines.

“We, in the State of Qatar, are proud of the qualitative achievements we have achieved over the past few years, which contributed to reinforcing the country's positioning on the map of global aviation industry and enhancing its effective role in that vital industry,” said Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani.

“These achievements have been crowned recently with an ICAO Council's approval to going ahead with implementing Phase Two of the Doha FIR in a significant step toward improving the management of air traffic over international waters north of Qatar and providing more efficient and resilient operations.”

“This approval is the culmination of the success over the past two years since the implementation of Phase One began and the State of Qatar has proven its deservedness and compliance with highest safety and efficiency standards, something which strengthened the international community's belief in our technical and operational capabilities.”

As Phase Two begins, he said,“we will progress on our ambitious course to create a modern civil aviation system consistent with our national vision and in step with best and highest universal practices in the industry.”