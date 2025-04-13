Investments In Agentic AI Assistants Diversify Qatari Economy, Foster Innovation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Investing in technologies like the agentic AI assistant aligns with Qatar's strategic initiatives to diversify its economy and foster innovation, an expert has said.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology's (MCIT) launching of the Artificial Intelligence Committee drives the implementation of Qatar's Artificial Intelligence Strategy, and aligns AI efforts across government entities, supporting the enhancement of a highly skilled AI workforce.

Qatar has allocated QR9bn (roughly $2.4bn) in incentives to bolster its AI capabilities, aiming to attract global technology leaders and enhance its position as a regional innovation hub. According to researchers at Statista, Qatar's AI market is estimated to amount to QR2.06bn this year.

“Qatar's substantial investments in AI and technology, including initiatives like the National AI Strategy, create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive,” Nuwaid Pocker, Founder and CEO of Dieture told The Peninsula.

However, these investments facilitate access to advanced infrastructure, attract skilled professionals, and encourage innovation, which improvises its AI assistant, expands its services, and maintains a competitive edge in the market, impacting expansion to new markets, customer acquisition, and retention. Moreover, the national focus on digital transformation ensures ongoing support and resources for tech-driven enterprises.

The tech entrepreneur highlighted that investing in agentic AI assistants reflects how Qatar's national vision and supportive ecosystem enable SMEs and startups to embrace and innovate with disruptive technologies.

This initiative is closely aligned with the country's broader strategy to embed advanced technologies into everyday services, improve public health outcomes, and solidify Qatar's position as a frontrunner in the global digital economy.

The recently held Web Summit Qatar 2025 showcased the nation's strong commitment to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship.

Drawing over 15,000 attendees including 1,200 startups and 400 investors, the event served as a vital platform for emerging businesses to engage with global technology leaders.

“Such events demonstrate the tangible impact of national initiatives in creating opportunities for local businesses to engage with the global technology ecosystem,” Pocker said.

As AI continues to evolve, agentic AI assistants in Qatar are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of personalised healthcare and nutrition services in the region and beyond.