FROMM.Lab Calls Designers To Shape Future, Launches International Design Competition

Doha, Qatar: In a momentous event at the FROMM. showroom during Milan Design Week, CEO and Founder Alia Rachid officially launched the international design competition“Design for a Changing World: Bridging Cultures.”

The launch followed a compelling panel discussion featuring design leaders Giulio Cappellini, Joseph Grima, and Fahad Al Obaidly, Acting Director of Design Doha, moderated by Dan Thawley, who explored how design can serve as a bridge between cultures in our rapidly evolving world.

This groundbreaking initiative invites designers under 35 from around the world to create innovative works that honour the depth and diversity of Arab heritage while speaking to contemporary global audiences. At the heart of this competition lies a bold vision: to foster dialogue between tradition and innovation.



Participants are invited to submit designs that explore narratives and bridge heritage. They are encouraged to submit original designs across categories including seating, tables, storage, and lighting - each piece weaving cultural narratives with modern functionality.

The most compelling concepts will be brought to life under FROMM, with final works debuting at the Design Doha Biennale in April 2026.

“Design is a language of connection,” says Alia Rachid.“This competition is an invitation to designer to redefine heritage for the future. Through mentorship and global visibility, we're building bridges between cultures and creating a legacy for the next era of design.”

Selected finalists will benefit from exclusive mentorship by Giulio Cappellini, Founder and Art Director of the Italian furniture company Cappellini; Joseph Grima, architect, critic, Creative Director Eindhoven Academy, Curator and Co-founder of Space Caviar & Alcova; Fahad Al Obaidly, Acting Director of Design Doha Biennale; and FROMM. Team – with the lead of Luca Fois, Design Professor at Politecnico di Milano.

Their designs will be professionally prototyped, exhibited in Doha, and promoted worldwide offering an unparalleled opportunity for designers to step onto the international stage.

Submission deadline is September 1, 2025. Finalists will be announced on September 15, 2025, and exhibition will be in April 2026 (Design Doha Biennale).