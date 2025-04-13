Community Bids Farewell To First Secretary Of Indian Embassy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indian Community bade farewell to Sachin Dinkar Shankpal, First Secretary (Education and Culture), Embassy of India and CO - Indian Sports Centre, who is moving to next assignment after his successful tenure in Qatar.

The community farewell was held on Thursday, at ICC Ashoka Hall.

The occasion was graced by the presence of Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul and addressed the gathering.

ISC President EP Abdulrahman welcomed the dignitaries and audience followed by opening remarks from ICC General Secretary Abraham K. Joseph.

ICC President Manikantan AP delivered a presidential speech highlighting Shankpal's significant contributions to the Indian community in Qatar and expressed gratitude for his service.

Thaha Mohammed, President of IBPC, offered a felicitation address, acknowledging Sachin's commitment and support to various community initiatives.

As a token of gratitude, he was presented with a plaque of appreciation. The event concluded with a vote of thanks from ICBF President Shanavas Bava.

In his farewell address, Sachin expressed his deep appreciation for the warmth and support he received from the Indian community during his tenure.