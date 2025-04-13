403
Manchester City Performs Impressive Comeback Against Crystal Palace
(MENAFN) Manchester City secured a thrilling 5-2 home victory against Crystal Palace in an English Premier League Week 32 clash on Saturday, overturning a two-goal deficit.
The away side struck first when Eberechi Eze scored in the 8th minute, followed by Chris Richards, who extended Crystal Palace’s advantage in the 21st minute at the Etihad Stadium.
However, City’s seasoned Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne ignited the home side’s resurgence with a goal in the 33rd minute.
Just three minutes later, Omar Marmoush leveled the scoreline, sending the teams into halftime tied 2-2.
In the second half, Pep Guardiola’s squad maintained momentum. Mateo Kovacic made the most of a pass from De Bruyne and gave Manchester City the lead in the 47th minute.
The Sky Blues continued their dominance as James McAtee netted in the 56th minute, followed by Nico O'Reilly, who sealed the outcome with a goal in the 79th minute, completing a commanding comeback.
With this result, Manchester City climbed to fourth place in the Premier League standings with 55 points, while Crystal Palace remained in 11th position with 43 points.
