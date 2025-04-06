403
Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 50,695
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from the Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 50,695 martyrs in addition to 115,338 wounded since October 7, 2023.
In its daily report, Palestine's Ministry of Health said that 26 martyrs and 113 wounded arrived at the Strip's hospitals over the past 24 hours.
It added that the death toll and injuries since the renewed Israeli aggression on March 18 has reached 1,335 martyrs and 3,297 wounded.
It noted that a number of victims are under the rubble and on the streets, unable to be reached by ambulances and civil defense crews.
The Israeli occupation resumed its aggression on the Gaza Strip at dawn on March 18, after a two-month pause under a ceasefire agreement that came into effect on January 19. However, the occupation violated the terms of the ceasefire throughout the two months, continuing its bombing of various areas in the Gaza Strip, causing casualties and injuries. It also refused to implement the humanitarian protocol, and tightened its stifling siege on the Strip, which is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy.
