MOI To Take Part In Security Coverage Of Manchester Derby Sunday
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior (MOI) and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) are set to participate in the security coverage of Sunday's match between Manchester City and Manchester United, as part of the English Premier League competition.
In a statement on Saturday, the MOI highlighted that the participation is intended to share expertise and benefit from the talents that Qatari security personnel have acquired in the areas of securing sporting and mega events. It indicated that the participation aims to reinforce international cooperation, demonstrating the consistent successes of Qatari security forces, which have garnered broad global commendation.
The Ministry added that this participation demonstrates the State of Qatar's stature as a reliable partner in the security field and underscores the advancement of Qatari aptitude in managing security operations based on the latest international standards.
