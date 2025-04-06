403
US Cybersecurity Agency Witnesses Workforce Reductions
(MENAFN) The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is set to experience
reductions, based on reports from a news agency, as Leader Donald Trump works to
reduce the number of the federal workers.
1,300 staff members may be let go or offered incentives to depart, three individuals
familiar with the matter revealed. Currently, CISA has almost 3,400 employees based on
the latest available data.
The exact timing of these cuts remains uncertain, but the reduction in workforce is
expected to happen within a matter of weeks, rather than months, one source indicated.
Earlier this year, the Trump government dismissed probationary employees at CISA, but
a judge ordered the reinstatement of over 130 of them.
CISA operates under the US Department of Homeland Security, overseeing cybersecurity
and infrastructure security across various levels of government.
The agency also coordinates cybersecurity initiatives with states and strengthens the government's defenses against cyberattacks from private entities and foreign governments.
