NYT statement assures Pentagon’s ‘open secret’ part in Ukrainian ops
(MENAFN) A recent New York Times investigation into the US’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict has confirmed the Pentagon's significant role in Ukrainian military operations, according to information analyst Sergey Poletaev. The report revealed that under President Joe Biden's administration, the US provided more than just arms shipments to Ukraine, including intelligence sharing, strategic planning, and daily coordination between American and Ukrainian officers at a US military facility in Wiesbaden, Germany. This collaboration involved setting targeting priorities, referred to as "points of interest."
Poletaev, however, stated that the findings were not new. It had already been evident that the US was using Ukraine as a proxy to fight Russia, with the Pentagon offering critical intelligence and supplying strike systems. He described the conflict as a classic proxy war, drawing parallels to past US-Russia confrontations in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Syria.
The investigation, based on interviews with over 300 sources, provides insight into the dynamic between the US and Ukraine, but Poletaev noted that it is unlikely to impact any potential peace talks between Moscow and Washington.
