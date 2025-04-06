403
China forces Japanese vessel out of Diaoyu waters
(MENAFN) A representative for the China Coast Guard (CCG) announced on Sunday that a Japanese fishing ship was expelled for illegally entering the territorial waters surrounding Diaoyu Dao, which China claims as its own.
Representative Liu Dejun reported that the CCG implemented necessary legal measures, issued warnings, and ultimately removed the Japanese ship after it trespassed into the waters between Saturday and Sunday.
Liu reiterated that Diaoyu Dao and its surrounding islands are an integral part of China's territory, urging Japan to halt all unlawful activities in the area at once.
He further stated that the CCG will persist in enforcing the law in the territorial waters of Diaoyu Dao to protect China's sovereignty and maritime rights.
