403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran, US reveal outcome of nuclear discussions
(MENAFN) Iran and the United States held their first direct diplomatic talks in several years on Saturday in Muscat, Oman. The discussions centered on Tehran’s nuclear program and the potential easing of US sanctions. The two-and-a-half-hour session was led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and White House Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.
Though the talks were mediated indirectly by Oman, the heads of the two delegations briefly spoke face-to-face with Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi present at the conclusion of the meeting. Araghchi described the discussions as “constructive” and conducted in a “calm and very respectful atmosphere.” He emphasized that both sides showed a strong commitment to continuing negotiations and reaching a mutually beneficial agreement.
Araghchi further stated that the goal for the next round of talks, set for April 19, would be to develop a general framework for future agreements and begin setting a timeline. The next meeting may not take place in Muscat, but the aim is to move forward with concrete discussions.
In comments aboard Air Force One, President Donald Trump noted that the talks with Iran were progressing well, though he refrained from making specific statements about their outcome. The White House also highlighted the importance of direct communication between Witkoff and Araghchi, calling it a significant step toward achieving a positive result.
Witkoff, a close advisor to President Trump, has been actively involved in regional diplomacy, including successfully negotiating a Gaza truce. While both sides expressed cautious optimism, experts pointed out that considerable obstacles remain, including Iran’s resistance to major concessions. Trump has reportedly set a two-month deadline for the talks, with the potential for military action if no progress is made.
Though the talks were mediated indirectly by Oman, the heads of the two delegations briefly spoke face-to-face with Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi present at the conclusion of the meeting. Araghchi described the discussions as “constructive” and conducted in a “calm and very respectful atmosphere.” He emphasized that both sides showed a strong commitment to continuing negotiations and reaching a mutually beneficial agreement.
Araghchi further stated that the goal for the next round of talks, set for April 19, would be to develop a general framework for future agreements and begin setting a timeline. The next meeting may not take place in Muscat, but the aim is to move forward with concrete discussions.
In comments aboard Air Force One, President Donald Trump noted that the talks with Iran were progressing well, though he refrained from making specific statements about their outcome. The White House also highlighted the importance of direct communication between Witkoff and Araghchi, calling it a significant step toward achieving a positive result.
Witkoff, a close advisor to President Trump, has been actively involved in regional diplomacy, including successfully negotiating a Gaza truce. While both sides expressed cautious optimism, experts pointed out that considerable obstacles remain, including Iran’s resistance to major concessions. Trump has reportedly set a two-month deadline for the talks, with the potential for military action if no progress is made.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment