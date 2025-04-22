403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Holds Crucial Peace Negotiations in London
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed on Monday that Ukraine will participate in peace negotiations in London this Wednesday, alongside representatives from the United Kingdom, France, and the United States.
After speaking with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Zelensky shared on X, "Already this Wednesday, our representatives will be working in London," and added, "We are ready to move forward as constructively as possible, just as we have done before, to achieve an unconditional ceasefire, followed by the establishment of a real and lasting peace."
He emphasized that securing an unconditional ceasefire is crucial as the first step toward lasting peace. Zelensky also highlighted that their conversation covered cooperation on European security initiatives.
After speaking with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Zelensky shared on X, "Already this Wednesday, our representatives will be working in London," and added, "We are ready to move forward as constructively as possible, just as we have done before, to achieve an unconditional ceasefire, followed by the establishment of a real and lasting peace."
He emphasized that securing an unconditional ceasefire is crucial as the first step toward lasting peace. Zelensky also highlighted that their conversation covered cooperation on European security initiatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment