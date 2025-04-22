403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Chief Expresses Condolences over Pope Francis’ Death
(MENAFN) On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his sympathy following the death of Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church. In a statement, Guterres stated, "I join the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a messenger of hope, humility and humanity."
Guterres praised Pope Francis as a "transcendent voice for peace, human dignity and social justice," emphasizing the pope's deep compassion for those affected by conflict and poverty.
He further acknowledged Pope Francis as "a man of faith for all faiths," underscoring his efforts to foster unity and mutual understanding across different communities.
Recalling the pope's visit to the United Nations in 2015, Guterres highlighted Pope Francis’ message about the importance of a "united human family."
He stressed that the world, divided as it is, would greatly benefit from embracing the pope’s example of solidarity and harmony.
In closing, Guterres extended his condolences to Catholics and everyone who had been inspired by Pope Francis’ life, remarking that the world would be a much better place if people followed the example of unity that he promoted.
Earlier on Monday, the Vatican confirmed the death of Pope Francis, following a recent hospitalization in February for bronchitis that eventually developed into bilateral pneumonia.
After spending 38 days in the hospital, he was discharged and returned to his residence in the Vatican before his passing.
Guterres praised Pope Francis as a "transcendent voice for peace, human dignity and social justice," emphasizing the pope's deep compassion for those affected by conflict and poverty.
He further acknowledged Pope Francis as "a man of faith for all faiths," underscoring his efforts to foster unity and mutual understanding across different communities.
Recalling the pope's visit to the United Nations in 2015, Guterres highlighted Pope Francis’ message about the importance of a "united human family."
He stressed that the world, divided as it is, would greatly benefit from embracing the pope’s example of solidarity and harmony.
In closing, Guterres extended his condolences to Catholics and everyone who had been inspired by Pope Francis’ life, remarking that the world would be a much better place if people followed the example of unity that he promoted.
Earlier on Monday, the Vatican confirmed the death of Pope Francis, following a recent hospitalization in February for bronchitis that eventually developed into bilateral pneumonia.
After spending 38 days in the hospital, he was discharged and returned to his residence in the Vatican before his passing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment