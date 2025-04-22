Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tripura Rains: Over 400 Houses Damaged, Two Injured, Electricity Disrupted - Top Updates

Tripura Rains: Over 400 Houses Damaged, Two Injured, Electricity Disrupted - Top Updates


2025-04-22 02:00:40
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tripura rains: More than 440 houses were damaged as heavy rains lashed the northeastern state of Tripura, PTI reported citing local statements.

"Due to heavy rain and storm that occurred in the early hours of April 21 across Tripura, widespread havoc was created as 445 houses were damaged - fully, partially, or severely," the statement said.

Tripura Rains: Top Updates
  • Heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, damaged around 445 houses, injured two people after their houses collapsed, and damaged 49 electricity poles in the state, the report said.
  • Electricity connectivity was disrupted after 49 poles were damaged due to the rainfall.
  • Two people were injured after their houses collapsed in Karbook area of the state's Gomati district.
  • The injured have been identified as Nayan Kumar Tripura (70) and Rumati Tripura (39).
  • All the major rivers, including Gomati, Muhuri and Feni, are flowing below the flood level, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

(This is a breaking story, more updates coming...)

MENAFN22042025007365015876ID1109456046

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search