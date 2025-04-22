403
Russia, Kazakhstan Praise Their Mutual Relations
(MENAFN) Russian Premier Mikhail Mishustin emphasized the importance of Russia’s “brotherly and allied” relationship with Kazakhstan during his meeting with Kazakh counterpart Olzhas Bektenov in Moscow.
Mishustin highlighted the expanding partnership across multiple sectors, including trade, energy, and infrastructure.
He noted that the relationship between the two nations was growing at a rapid pace, with a particular focus on joint energy and technology projects, as well as regional collaboration.
Bektenov acknowledged Russia as one of Kazakhstan’s principal economic partners, revealing that bilateral trade between the two countries was approaching USD30 billion.
He underscored the pivotal role of the trust-based relations between their leaders, particularly referencing the state visit of Leader Vladimir Putin to Astana in 2023, which he believes acted as a significant catalyst in strengthening the ties between the two nations.
Additionally, Bektenov pointed out Kazakhstan’s increasing investment in Russia, citing over 23,000 active companies in Kazakhstan with Russian capital.
He described this as evidence of “deep economic interconnectedness” between the two countries.
The leaders also discussed joint plans to commemorate the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II on May 9, as well as the forthcoming Intervision music contest.
Both presidents identified cultural diplomacy as a crucial element for fostering unity between the two nations.
The two officials got ready for the forthcoming 21st Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Forum in Uralsk, Kazakhstan, which is expected to be a key venue for addressing practical bilateral matters and further expanding cooperation.
