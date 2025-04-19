Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko Admits To Drug Use, Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, April 19 (IANS) Controversial Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, who had been evading the police for the past three days, appeared at the North Ernakulam police station on Saturday morning.

After nearly three hours of questioning, police recorded his arrest under Sections 27 and 29 of the NDPS Act. As both are bailable offences at the station level, he will be released on bail after paying a fine. A formal case has also been registered.

Police had served a notice at Chacko's residence on Friday, directing him to appear before them at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday. He, however, arrived half an hour early.

Sources said police had prepared a set of 32 questions for the actor. During interrogation, Chacko reportedly admitted to using drugs after being confronted with digital evidence, including phone records and footage of his alleged participation in rave parties around Kochi.

Following his admission, police recorded his arrest and took him for a routine medical examination. An anti-doping test will also be conducted.

This is not the first time Chacko has faced drug-related allegations. In February, he was acquitted along with four women models in a 2015 cocaine use case after the prosecution failed to prove the charges.

Ahead of Saturday's questioning, police collected CCTV footage from six Kochi hotels where Chacko is believed to have stayed recently, along with his mobile call records from the past month.

The current controversy began earlier this week when Chacko reportedly fled during a police raid linked to a drug use case. The issue surfaced after actress Vincy Aloshious accused him of misbehaving with her during the shoot of the film Soothravakyam last year.

Although Aloshious initially withheld his name, she later identified Chacko, alleging he had spat a white powdery substance and behaved inappropriately.

She filed a complaint with the Kerala Film Chamber on the condition that the accused's identity remain confidential. However, Chamber General Secretary Saji Nandiyattu later revealed Chacko's name to the media and assured action would be taken.

Following the disclosure, Aloshious expressed disappointment over the breach of trust and announced that she would no longer cooperate with the inquiry.

On Friday, her father informed authorities that the family was not interested in pursuing the matter further, saying: "What happened on the film set can be settled within the film industry itself."

Interestingly, the families of Chacko and Aloshious have reportedly known each other for some time.

While evading the police on Friday, Chacko also took to social media to promote Soothravakyam, the film at the centre of the controversy.

Raj Mohan, a retired senior Kerala police official and former NIA officer, noted that even though Chacko fled earlier in the week, the investigation remains valid, as the limitation clause does not apply in such cases.

Earlier this month, Chacko was also named by an arrested woman drug peddler who claimed to have supplied drugs to him and fellow actor Sreenath Bhasi. The woman and her associates are currently in judicial custody, and the Excise Department has said notices will be issued to both actors.

All eyes are now on AMMA (the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) and the Kerala Film Chamber, which are expected to meet soon to decide the future course of action regarding Chacko.