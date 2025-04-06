China's Tariffs As A Mike Tyson Knockout Punch To America

MENAFN - Asia Times) Yo, Canibus, your main objective out here

Is to do nothing but eat, eat, eat, eat MCs

For lunch, breakfast, dinner; that's your agenda, baby

Your agenda to consume them

Their whole existence, they can't exist in your presence

The Canibus is here to rule forever, Mike Tyson, on the def

– Canibus with Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson's most dangerous combo was a right hook to his opponent's left kidney followed by a snap uppercut to the chin. Correctly executed, the right hook to the body momentarily stuns the opponent causing him to double over, exposing the chin to the uppercut follow-up.

China just went big, implementing a 34% across-the-board tariff on imports from the US, export restrictions on a range of rare earth minerals and sanctions on 11 American companies. Mike Tyson has just delivered a right hook to the body.

China also went first. A parade of economies, Vietnam most publicly, has been making calls to the White House to negotiate away crippling tariffs. The pusillanimous strategy would have been to wait and see.

If China's strategy were to salvage as much trade as possible, a wait-and-see strategy would be appropriate. The whole world would be jockeying for advantage as everyone takes cues from everyone else and winds up with similarly lousy deals, namely large reductions in tariffs and/or commitments to purchase sizeable quantities of American goods.

By going out big with a retaliatory tariff, China signaled that it is not trying to meet President Donald Trump halfway. Mike Tyson wants to brawl and is going for a knockout.

Only China (maybe the EU, but come on, who're we kidding?) can go big. If China had waited, many smaller economies would have capitulated, forcing China to either match or twist in the wind – retaliation at that point would be pointless and self-isolating.

By going out first and going out strong, China just improved everyone's negotiating position. Now, smaller economies (and the EU, e.g. Airbus) know China will not undercut them in negotiations. Going out early provides cover for other economies to drive a harder bargain, magnifying the impact of China's retaliatory body blow.

Previously, Han Feizi lamented the tragic political economy that prevented America from reindustrializing, writing:

Evidently, Han Feizi underestimated President Trump's stomach for chaos. On many levels, we should all applaud Trump. He has blown a hole right through America's tragic political economy and threw rich people under the bus – something no president, Democrat nor Republican, has had the cajones to do.

Unfortunately, these tariffs are a confused muck-up and will leave the US a much reduced economic power. It is unclear what the Trump administration is trying to accomplish. Is he trying to raise revenue, reindustrialize America or strong-arm trade partners?

The entire rollout, from the Mickey Mouse tariff formula to slapping tariffs on penguin-inhabited islands, was an embarrassment. We will not belabor what a dumpster fire this ill-conceived expression of Trump's 1980s“Japan is eating our lunch” mind rot this all is and instead focus on what China and the rest of the world can do in response.

The US ran a US$1.2 trillion trade deficit in 2024 on $4.1 trillion in imports. Han Feizi is of the belief that there is no such thing as unbalanced trade – by definition. That's why it is called“trade” and not“robbery” or“theft.”