Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UP Slaps ₹2L Notices For Waqf Act Protest

UP Slaps ₹2L Notices For Waqf Act Protest


2025-04-06 03:18:15
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Muzaffarnagar (UP)- Authorities here have issued notices to 300 people for protesting against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, by wearing black badges during Friday prayers in mosques and asked them to furnish bonds of Rs 2 lakh each, a police official said on Sunday.

The figure stood at 24 till Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat said notices were served to 300 people after identifying them through CCTV footage.

Efforts are on to identify more people, according to police.

Prajapat told reporters on Saturday that notices had been issued against 24 people.

Read Also President Gives Nod To Changes In Waqf Law; Pre-Independence Mussalman Wakf Act Repealed Will Lead Nationwide Movement Against Waqf Act Until Legislation Repealed, Says AIMPLB

The notices were issued by City Magistrate Vikas Kashyap based on the police report, asking the protesters to furnish a bond of Rs 2 lakh each after appearing before court on April 16.

Those who have been served notices wore black badges on their arms during Friday prayers at different mosques here on March 28 to protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, according to police.

Parliament approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill early Friday after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

The discussion witnessed staunch objections from opposition parties, which termed the Bill“anti-Muslim” as well as“unconstitutional”, while the government said the“historic reform” would benefit the minority community.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on Saturday.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN06042025000215011059ID1109394721

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search