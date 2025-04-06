UP Slaps ₹2L Notices For Waqf Act Protest

The figure stood at 24 till Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat said notices were served to 300 people after identifying them through CCTV footage.

Efforts are on to identify more people, according to police.

Prajapat told reporters on Saturday that notices had been issued against 24 people.

The notices were issued by City Magistrate Vikas Kashyap based on the police report, asking the protesters to furnish a bond of Rs 2 lakh each after appearing before court on April 16.

Those who have been served notices wore black badges on their arms during Friday prayers at different mosques here on March 28 to protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, according to police.

Parliament approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill early Friday after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

The discussion witnessed staunch objections from opposition parties, which termed the Bill“anti-Muslim” as well as“unconstitutional”, while the government said the“historic reform” would benefit the minority community.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on Saturday.

