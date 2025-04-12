El-Khatib Reaffirms Government Support For Japanese Investment In Egypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Hassan El-Khatib, Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, held a meeting with Yamamoto Nobuyuki, Chairperson of Yazaki Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, to discuss the company's €30m investment project in Fayoum. During the talks, El-Khatib reiterated the Egyptian government's full commitment to supporting Japanese companies seeking to invest and expand in the local market.

The minister emphasized the importance of deepening economic relations between Egypt and Japan, highlighting the government's continued efforts to enhance the investment environment and offer targeted incentives to attract foreign capital. He noted that Egypt is particularly keen to encourage investment in advanced technology, innovation, and infrastructure as part of its broader strategy to diversify its investment base.

El-Khatib also underscored Egypt's readiness to strengthen bilateral cooperation in new sectors, expressing appreciation for Japan's longstanding role in supporting Egypt's development efforts. He particularly emphasized the value of partnerships in education and technical training, noting their role in improving workforce competitiveness and equipping young Egyptians with the skills required in a modern economy.

Highlighting the achievements of existing Egyptian-Japanese joint ventures, El-Khatib praised the tangible progress in bilateral economic cooperation over recent years.

Yamamoto Nobuyuki, for his part, commended Egypt's successful approach to attracting foreign investment and reaffirmed Yazaki's interest in expanding its footprint in the country. He expressed the company's intention to explore additional opportunities in Egypt and foster stronger ties with local companies. Yamamoto affirmed that Japan views economic cooperation with Egypt as a strategic priority.

Ahmed Badawi, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of Yazaki, provided an update on the progress of Yazaki's new manufacturing facility in Fayoum-marking the company's first factory in Egypt. The €30m greenfield investment is expected to create 3,500 direct and indirect job opportunities by 2027, with operations scheduled to begin in August 2025.

The meeting was also attended by Yamada Munenori, former Chairperson of Yazaki Europe, Africa, and the Middle East; Yamamoto Takaki, First Secretary of the Japanese Embassy in Egypt; Ahmed Badawi; and Sherif El-Shall, Yazaki's Operations Manager.