Private Sector's Strategic Role In Egypt's Economic Future Takes Spotlight At Narrative Summit 2025

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Under the auspices of the Ministries of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, Investment, and Youth and Sports, the Narrative Summit 2025 commenced at Somabay with a strong emphasis on the pivotal role of the private sector in Egypt's long-term economic growth.

Among the featured speakers was Dr. Ahmed Moharram, Founder and Managing Director of Anchorage Investments, who delivered a powerful message during a session titled“Empowering the Private Sector is Vital to Egypt's Growth and Prosperity.” He stressed that large-scale, export-oriented investments are key to achieving competitiveness and resilience in Egypt's economy.

“The private sector is the driving engine of economic growth. It generates revenue, creates jobs, and helps position Egypt competitively on the global map,” Dr. Moharram said. He pointed to Anchor Benitoite, a USD 2.2 billion petrochemical project by Anchorage Investments in Ain Sokhna, as a prime example of the private sector's capability to lead transformative change.

The Anchor Benitoite Petrochemical Complex, located in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), is set to produce 1.75 million tons of high-value products annually, including propylene, polypropylene, and acrylic acid derivatives. Its strategic location capitalizes on Egypt's maritime access, investor-friendly incentives, and a growing industrial ecosystem.

Dr. Moharram identified several enablers of successful private sector engagement, including Egypt's location along major global shipping lanes, government facilitation efforts, and access to international technologies and partners. However, he also underscored ongoing challenges such as infrastructure gaps, policy consistency, and investment risk perceptions.

“To truly empower the private sector, we need to simplify the regulatory environment, promote public-private partnerships-especially in decarbonization infrastructure-and rebuild investor confidence, particularly for greenfield capital-intensive ventures,” he stated.“These are strategic imperatives, not just economic choices.”

He added that Egypt's economic future depends on building a business ecosystem that encourages innovation, fosters entrepreneurship, and sustains long-term value creation.“Empowering the private sector is not about short-term gains-it's about building a sustainable economy that thrives across generations,” he said.

Now in its ninth edition, the Narrative PR Summit has become a cornerstone event on Egypt's business and communications calendar. Since its launch in 2016, it has attracted more than 10,000 attendees and 500 speakers from Egypt and abroad. The summit is known for promoting cross-sector dialogue and showcasing Egypt as a dynamic destination for tourism, investment, and innovation.

This year's summit, themed“Egypt Reset,” also introduced new initiatives such as the Storytellers Awards, honoring young content creators who are redefining modern narratives about Egypt.

As Egypt looks to position itself as a global investment hub, events like the Narrative Summit continue to provide a vital platform for advancing dialogue between the public and private sectors-and for shaping a forward-looking economic vision grounded in collaboration and innovation.