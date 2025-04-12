Dubai: Meet Young Environmentalist Who Donates Proceeds From Podcast, Book To Conservation Fund

A 14-year-old student from a Dubai school is making waves in the world of conservation with his podcast and books. Smayan Sethi is not only educating people about the importance of preserving the environment but is also donating all the proceeds from his books and podcast to fund conservation efforts.

An Indian expat, Sethi has so far published two books, but it is his podcast, Conservation Calls, that has gained significant attention.

The podcast, which is recorded in his school studio, addresses pressing environmental issues, particularly animal conservation, and is backed by the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund (MBZSCF).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

To date, Sethi has aired around 12 episodes, focusing on urgent topics like habitat loss and climate change's impact on wildlife.

'Bonding with young people'

In an interview with Khaleej Times, the Grade 9 student of Repton Dubai said,“It is a podcast by the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund where we discuss urgent environmental issues. I feel podcasts are an incredible way to connect and bond with people through storytelling. They allow us to spread important messages about global issues and create an impact. The younger generation prefers podcasts to traditional forms of media. There is actually a higher potential of action being taken through podcasts rather than through other forms of media.”

A believer in the power of storytelling, Sethi uses his platform to highlight the efforts of conservationists worldwide. He donates all profits from his books and podcast to the MBZSCF, which has supported over 2,800 species conservation projects and helped save more than 1,750 species from extinction.

“Through Conservation Calls, I hope to highlight the efforts people worldwide are making to combat the issues of animal conservation. I want to make a difference for the countless species at risk,” he added.

One episode that stands out for Sethi is about a novel discovery in Hawaii, where a researcher used drones to rediscover an extinct plant species in hard-to-reach mountain areas. He praised the 'innovative approach', seeing it as an example of how technology is revolutionising conservation.

Connecting fiction and real world

Sethi is an accomplished author, whose latest book, Shadows of the New World, focuses on environmental themes.

He believes that writing provides a platform to engage readers with real-world challenges.“My imagination played a major role, and being an avid reader helped tremendously. From a very young age, I read several books across various genres, which not only challenged me intellectually but also expanded my creativity. Writing became my way of channeling my emotions and thoughts, sharing them with others.”

In the novel, the protagonist embarks on a quest to save a piece of land from a factory, an issue Sethi that personally connects with. "I noticed similar, recurring themes related to the environment and nature around me. That's when I began connecting my fictional world to real-world environmental issues,” he explained.

Sethi is also an avid debater, and believes that young voices are crucial in shaping a better future.

“I think what debating gives me, in addition to effective communication, is a profound insight both in the classroom and from around the world. This exposure to different perspectives in turn helps me think and work around problems in new and unique ways.”