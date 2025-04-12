Corporate Tax Filing Deadline Remains 30 April: ETA Chief

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), confirmed that the deadline for submitting corporate income tax returns for the 2024 fiscal year remains 30 April 2025. She clarified that the extension period granted under the government's tax relief initiative does not apply to corporate tax filings.

Abdel Aal emphasized that Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk is closely monitoring the tax season, issuing daily directives to simplify procedures and facilitate voluntary compliance among taxpayers and assesses. She stressed the importance of meeting legal filing deadlines to avoid penalties and ensure a smooth process.

To assist taxpayers, the ETA has implemented a wide-ranging support plan that includes free daily seminars led by expert lecturers. These sessions aim to guide taxpayers and accountants through the electronic filing process, answer queries, and offer technical assistance. Support committees have also been deployed at professional syndicates, chambers of commerce, civil society organizations, and business federations to ensure hands-on help is readily accessible.

Abdel Aal also highlighted the role of the Digital Transformation Support Centre in Lazoghly, which is fully equipped with modern technologies and staffed by specialists who provide immediate technical support for electronic tax return submissions.

She called on all corporate taxpayers to submit their returns promptly via the ETA's electronic platforms. Those affiliated with the First and Second Large Taxpayers Centres, the Cairo Centre for Large Professional Taxpayers, and the regional Large and Medium Taxpayers Centres in Upper and Lower Egypt-including Alexandria and Hurghada-as well as merged taxpayers in Cairo's First, Second, Third, and Fourth regions and the Qalyubeya Tax Zone, are required to file through the Main Tax Business System on the authority's official website.

All other taxpayers should file their returns via the Tax Services e-Portal, and can contact the ETA to request educational seminars via email. Abdel Aal noted that several communication channels are available to taxpayers, including a dedicated hotline, social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn, all aimed at ensuring fast and reliable access to information and support.