Egypt, Indonesia Elevate Bilateral Ties To Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto on Saturday at Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, marking a landmark visit aimed at deepening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across various strategic sectors.

The summit culminated in the signing of a joint declaration that officially elevated Egypt–Indonesia relations to the level of a strategic partnership. The agreement reflects both nations' shared vision for enhanced collaboration in manufacturing, trade, investment, information and communication technology, and food and energy security.

The two leaders held in-depth discussions on regional and international developments, with a particular focus on the situation in the Middle East and the Palestinian issue. President Al-Sisi reviewed Egypt's ongoing efforts to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Both presidents firmly rejected the forced displacement of Gaza's population and emphasized the urgent need to begin reconstruction efforts. They reaffirmed their support for a comprehensive and just resolution based on international legitimacy, underscoring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 4 June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as the only viable path to lasting peace and regional stability.

The summit also explored prospects for bolstering defence cooperation through joint training programs, capacity-building initiatives, and the exchange of military expertise, especially in light of mounting regional and global security challenges.

In addition, both sides reiterated their commitment to deepening cultural cooperation, underscoring the historic and civilization bonds between Egypt and Indonesia.

Following the summit, President Al-Sisi accompanied President Subianto on a visit to the Egyptian Military Academy, where they were received by Academy Director General Ashraf Zaher. President Subianto was briefed on the academy's advanced training programs and watched two documentaries-one on Egypt's New Administrative Capital and another on the Military Academy.

The visit concluded with a tour of the Military Equestrian Club. President Subianto praised the professionalism and discipline of Egyptian military personnel and expressed Indonesia's strong interest in expanding defence collaboration with Egypt.