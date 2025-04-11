Kengyi Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. Launches NLP Motorcycles' Flagship Models At 2025 Beijing Expo

MENAFN - PR Newswire)NLP's motorcycles adhere to theand 3C standards, produced in overseas-owned factories to ensure nationwide registration compliance, eliminating regional regulatory hurdles. By engineering vehicles to transcend China's "1087" modification limits, NLP resolves compatibility and post-sales challenges, enabling

Brand Vision: Freedom Beyond Boundaries

NLP asserts: "Riding freedom must transcend policies, costs, or technical barriers. We empower riders to fuse technology and artistry, transforming motorcycles into extensions of their identity."

Strategic Impact: Redefining Luxury Mobility

NLP pioneers road-legal luxury customization , merging performance with exclusivity while shifting consumer behavior from standardized purchases to "personalized mobility ecosystems." It establishes scalable technical and commercial benchmarks for global custom markets.

About NLP Motorcycles

NLP reimagines riding culture through cutting-edge engineering and design, offering compliant vehicles, bespoke customization, and lifecycle services to advance industry legalization, personalization, and sustainability.

Media Contact:

Peggy | Tel: +86-13929919443 | Email: [email protected]

(Explore details at Booth H12, Hall W2 – 2025 Beijing Motorcycle Exhibition.)

