Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Elevates Bridal Fashion To The International Stage
At the same time, the Montjuïc catwalk will gather some of the most prestigious names on the international bridal fashion scene. Among the most eagerly awaited fashion shows are those of Yolancris, Isabel Sanchis, The Atelier by Jimmy Choo from Malaysia, Wang Feng Couture, from Shanghai, or the French Cymbeline. The Canadian haute couture firm Ines Di Santo will debut in the show program, joining designers such as Sophie et Voilà, Joli Poli, Serina, Katy Corso, Yuliia Lobachóva Couture, Woná Concept & Eva Lendel and Agnieszka Swiatly, among many others.
International haute couture will shine in the trade show with Vivienne Westwood, Giambattista Valli, Elie Saab, Viktor & Rolf, Stéphane Rolland, Ines Di Santo, Georges Hobeika, Zuhair Murad, Tony Ward, Jenny Packham, Antonio Riva and Reem Acra.
To strengthen its global reach, BBFW will stream its fashion shows both live and on-demand through its website and digital platforms.
SOURCE Fira de Barcelona
