Dubai: Gang Of Women Sentenced To Life In Prison For Drug Trafficking

A Dubai court has sentenced four African women to life in prison for trafficking narcotics . They will also be deported following the completion of their sentences.

The case began when the Dubai Police's General Department of Anti-Narcotics received a tip-off about a woman involved in the possession and distribution of illegal substances . Acting swiftly, a specialised team set up a sting operation to apprehend the suspect.

An undercover female officer posed as a buyer and contacted the primary suspect, arranging a meeting to purchase a quantity of banned pharmaceutical pills. On the agreed date, the suspect arrived at the location accompanied by two other women and a male driver.

During the operation, the officer received a batch of controlled substances in exchange for Dh2,000. The team then moved in, arresting the three women and the driver on the spot.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the women were working as part of a network promoting and distributing drugs. A search of their residence in Jumeirah uncovered additional narcotics and evidence of drug-related activity. One of the suspects was found in possession of a separate stash prepared for distribution.

While the four women confessed to their roles in drug promotion, the male driver denied any connection to the illicit activity. He claimed he was merely hired to provide transportation and was unaware of the group's criminal dealings. He also said that the lead suspect had asked him several times to deliver envelopes, but he did not know their contents.

The court found the women guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The driver, however, was acquitted due to lack of evidence linking him directly to the trafficking operation.

Dubai authorities continue to reinforce their zero-tolerance stance on narcotics-related crimes, emphasising that violators will face the full force of the law.