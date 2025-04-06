Premier League: Villa Beat Forest To Boost European Hopes

MENAFN - IANS) Birmingham, April 6 (IANS) Aston Villa earned a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest to boost their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The hosts were the dominant force in the first half at Villa Park, opening the scoring via Morgan Rogers' 13th goal of the season after 13 minutes.

A second followed two minutes later when Ian Maatsen crossed for Donyell Malen to score his first goal in B6.

Forest improved after the break and pulled one back courtesy of Jota Silva's deflected effort in the 57th minute.

Despite some nervy moments, Villa held firm in the closing stages to pick up the three points, taking the club up to sixth in the table and making it 17 home games unbeaten.

"We started dominating. They were playing tactically, a medium-low block and we started dominating because they were not pressing high, not getting out. We were creating chances and we scored goals.

"The second half, I am not happy. They were changing their tactics and taking more duels aggressively, pressing higher and we were not dominating like we have to," Villa coach Unai Emery said.

Villa climb to sixth, level on points with Manchester City, who face Manchester United on Sunday, while Forest remain third, missing the chance to close the gap on Arsenal.

"We started the game really bad, we were not organised and we didn't close the lines. Villa broke us many times, it was a poor first half.

"We were better in the second half, we put up a big fight. In the second half we were more dominant and created problems for Aston Villa, said Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo.