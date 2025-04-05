Sugar, Liquefied Gas Prices Go Up In Kabul Markets

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of sugar and liquefied gas increased, but that of Russian gold declined during the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the price of a 49-kilogram bag of Indian sugar went up from 2,500afs to 2,550afs.

The price of a 49-kilogram sack of Kazakh flour cost 1,350afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice stayed stable at 2,600afs, a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil remained unchanged at 1,700afs, a kilogram of African black tea at 400afs and the same amount of Indonesian green tea at 350afs.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of Kazakh flour at 1,400afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice at 2,650afs and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar at 2,600afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil accounted for 1,750afs, one kilogram of black tea for 400afs and the same quantity of green tea for 450afs, he added.

Fuel prices

A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok the price of one litre of petrol stayed unchanged at 62afs and diesel at 57afs.

He also said the rate of one kilogram of liquefied gas surged from 50afs to 52afs.

Gold prices

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold stayed stable at 5,650afs and the same amount of the Russian variety edged down from 4,650afs to 4,600afs.

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said the local currency strengthened during the week as one US dollar was traded at 71.50afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 250afs.

During the previous week, one US dollar accounted consumed 71afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees 250afs. The spike in the afghani value is essentially linked to periodic dollar auctions by the central bank.

