FM, UAE Counterpart Discuss Deepening Ties, Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

Abu Dhabi, April 8 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi held talks on Tuesday with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to explore ways of strengthening the deep-rooted brotherly relations between Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.The two ministers reaffirmed their mutual commitment to expanding cooperation across all sectors in ways that align with the shared interests of both nations, support their development visions, and promote prosperity for their peoples.Safadi and Sheikh Abdullah also reviewed the latest regional developments and efforts aimed at fostering security and stability in the Middle East while working to resolve ongoing crises and prevent further escalation.During the meeting, both ministers underscored the urgent need for a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, calling for the immediate implementation of the hostage exchange agreement brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.They also discussed mechanisms to bolster humanitarian cooperation, emphasizing the importance of ensuring sufficient and prompt aid delivery to all parts of Gaza.The ministers concluded by stressing their continued commitment to coordination and consultation on current regional challenges to reinforce the foundations of peace and stability in the region.