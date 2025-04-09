Rahul Gandhi Calls For Caste Census, Slams 50 Pc Reservation Cap

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, April 9 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday reiterated his call for the caste-based census and declared that the Congress would break the wall of 50 per cent reservation cap.

In an address at the Congress convention in Ahmedabad, LoP Rahul Gandhi invoked the historical roots of the party and drew from the party's rich legacy, highlighting two landmark milestones.

“One hundred years ago, Mahatma Gandhi became Congress president. And 150 years ago, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born. These two great leaders are the very foundation of the Congress Party,” said LoP Rahul Gandhi.

Positioning himself as a leader working for the marginalised of the society, he said,“I am working for the backward classes.”

LoP Rahul Gandhi also emphasised the party's revolutionary step in Telangana, where it initiated a caste census.

“We needed to know who holds how much share in this country's resources. I told PM Modi in Parliament: you must conduct a caste census. The nation must know how many Dalits, backward communities, and poor people from the general category exist,” said LoP Rahul Gandhi.

Criticising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), LoP Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi and the RSS have made it clear they don't want a caste census.

“They want to hide the reality. But no matter how much you hide it, we will pass the caste census resolution. We did it in Telangana, now we will do it in Delhi and across the country. We will also break the wall of 50 per cent reservation,” said LoP Rahul Gandhi.

Sharing a personal anecdote, LoP Rahul Gandhi recounted a conversation with his grandmother, the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“I once asked her what people should think of her after she is gone. She replied, 'Rahul, I only focus on my work. I don't care what people say after I'm gone.' That's how I feel too. It doesn't matter to me what people think, I only care about doing my job well,” said LoP Rahul Gandhi.

Turning his focus to the controversial Agnipath military recruitment scheme, LoP Rahul Gandhi condemned the government's policy.

“The government tells the youth that if you're an Agniveer and die in war, you won't be given martyr status or pension. Those fighting alongside you will receive it, but you won't. Dalits, backward classes, and the most deprived communities are being harmed,” LoP Rahul Gandhi.

In a pointed jibe, LoP Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining“silent” during his recent meeting with Bangladesh government Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus, even after Bangladesh allegedly made statements against India.

“Bangladesh is speaking against India, and our Prime Minister met their leader without uttering a single word. Where is the 56-inch chest now?” he asked.