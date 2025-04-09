403
Brits get instructed to prepare survival kits due to ‘Russia threat’
(MENAFN) UK households are being advised to prepare 72-hour emergency survival kits amid concerns that Russia might target Britain’s energy infrastructure, potentially causing major disruptions, according to The Daily Mail. Security experts have warned that, due to the UK's dependence on emergency energy reserves and imports from Denmark, Russia could sabotage the nation's energy links, particularly via Russian ships. This comes after recent fears over potential Russian involvement in sabotage incidents in the Baltic Sea, though investigations have found no evidence to support such claims.
With the UK’s energy system already strained, especially as the government transitions away from fossil fuels and nuclear power, experts recommend that Britons assemble survival kits containing water, non-perishable food, medicines, a flashlight, a radio, and essential documents. Despite these concerns, the UK government has not yet encouraged citizens to prepare these kits. The Russian embassy has dismissed these warnings as “anti-Russian hysteria,” asserting there is no threat to UK infrastructure.
