403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Prepares for Urgent Minerals Deal Talks with US
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced on Tuesday that Kyiv has already developed its stance and vision regarding the suggested critical minerals agreement by the United States.
In a statement to a Ukrainian news agency, Sybiha revealed that the Ukrainian government has outlined its position on the future deal.
Sybiha also mentioned that the formulation of Ukraine's negotiation group would soon be finished, and the team is scheduled to travel to Washington for negotiations regarding the draft deal.
He emphasized that the agreement must be mutually advantageous, aligning with the interests of both countries, and should not hinder Ukraine’s process of European integration.
“This is one of the principled positions for the Ukrainian side,” Sybiha affirmed, adding that a prominent law firm would be chosen to assist with the negotiation process.
On Monday, Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko revealed that a delegation from Kyiv would be heading to Washington this week to advance negotiations on the strategic agreement concerning critical natural resources.
In a post on X, Svyrydenko highlighted that this dialogue reflects the shared strategic interests of both countries and their dedication to building a robust and transparent partnership.
The delegation will comprise officials from the Ukrainian ministries of economy, foreign affairs, justice, and finance.
In a statement to a Ukrainian news agency, Sybiha revealed that the Ukrainian government has outlined its position on the future deal.
Sybiha also mentioned that the formulation of Ukraine's negotiation group would soon be finished, and the team is scheduled to travel to Washington for negotiations regarding the draft deal.
He emphasized that the agreement must be mutually advantageous, aligning with the interests of both countries, and should not hinder Ukraine’s process of European integration.
“This is one of the principled positions for the Ukrainian side,” Sybiha affirmed, adding that a prominent law firm would be chosen to assist with the negotiation process.
On Monday, Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko revealed that a delegation from Kyiv would be heading to Washington this week to advance negotiations on the strategic agreement concerning critical natural resources.
In a post on X, Svyrydenko highlighted that this dialogue reflects the shared strategic interests of both countries and their dedication to building a robust and transparent partnership.
The delegation will comprise officials from the Ukrainian ministries of economy, foreign affairs, justice, and finance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment