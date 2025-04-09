IPL 2025: Unbeaten Delhi Capitals Take On High-Flying RCB At Chinnaswamy

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 9 (IANS) League leaders Delhi Capitals will aim to continue their winning start in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season when they visit the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.

The hosts have so far won three of their opening four games, but their only loss came at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, an eight-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans in their first home game of the season so far.

RCB come into the game on the back of their first win at the Wankhede Stadium in 10 years when they defeated the Mumbai Indians by 12 runs. It was once again Virat Kohli who led the side with an aggressive 67-run innings, which also saw him become the first Indian to score 13,000 runs in T20s, helped him set the tone while skipper Rajat Patidar's 64 and Jitesh Sharma's unbeaten 40 helped set a massive target.

In the bowling department, Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood and Indian spinner Krunal Pandya lead the way for the Bengaluru side with eight and seven wickets respectively to their names.

Delhi Capitals on the other hand are yet to create any doubt regarding their capabilities of making a deep run in the tournament having won all games. After the slender one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in their opening game, Delhi have registered dominant victories over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In their most recent outing at the Chepauk Stadium, KL Rahul relished the opportunity that presented itself, with Faf Du Plessis missing out due to illness and went on to score 71 while opening the innings. Mitchell Starc has been the pick of the bowlers so far, having claimed nine scalps across just three games played, which included his first-ever five-wicket haul in T20s against SRH.

RCB hold the bragging rights in this matchup having registered 19 victories compared to DC's 11 in the 31 clashes between the two sides with one ending in no result.

When will RCB vs DC be played?

RCB vs DC will be played on Thursday (April 10). The toss will go ahead at 7 PM IST while the game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM.

Where will RCB vs DC take place?

RCB vs DC will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where will RCB vs DC be live-streamed?

RCB vs DC will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

Where will RCB vs DC be broadcast?

RCB vs DC will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.