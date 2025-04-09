403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MLB grieves the loss of former players in devastating nightclub collapse
(MENAFN) Major League Baseball has conveyed its sorrow following the tragic deaths of former players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco, who lost their lives in a nightclub roof collapse in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Tuesday.
This catastrophic incident has resulted in over 98 fatalities and left more than 150 individuals injured. Dotel, 51, had a distinguished career spanning 13 MLB teams from 1999 to 2013, while Blanco, 43, previously played for the Washington Nationals.
Among the victims was Nelsy Cruz, the sister of seven-time MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz.
"Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the passings of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz and all the victims of last night's tragedy in Santo Domingo," the league remarked.
“We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been affected and to our colleague Nelson and his entire family.”
"The connection between baseball and the Dominican Republic runs deep and we are thinking of all the Dominican players and fans across the game today."
Dotel, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 2011 World Series championship team, launched his MLB career with the New York Mets in 1999. Throughout his career, he also played for various teams, such as the Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, and Detroit Tigers.
This catastrophic incident has resulted in over 98 fatalities and left more than 150 individuals injured. Dotel, 51, had a distinguished career spanning 13 MLB teams from 1999 to 2013, while Blanco, 43, previously played for the Washington Nationals.
Among the victims was Nelsy Cruz, the sister of seven-time MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz.
"Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the passings of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz and all the victims of last night's tragedy in Santo Domingo," the league remarked.
“We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been affected and to our colleague Nelson and his entire family.”
"The connection between baseball and the Dominican Republic runs deep and we are thinking of all the Dominican players and fans across the game today."
Dotel, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 2011 World Series championship team, launched his MLB career with the New York Mets in 1999. Throughout his career, he also played for various teams, such as the Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, and Detroit Tigers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment