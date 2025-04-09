403
Microsoft Faces Scrutiny for Supporting Israeli Military
(MENAFN) Microsoft is facing increasing scrutiny for its supposed backing of the Israeli military through its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) services following the attacks on October 7, 2023.
This has raised concerns among various groups, including senior employees within the company.
At Microsoft’s 50th-anniversary celebration, some prominent staff, such as AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, voiced their opposition to the company’s engagement with Israel, reigniting discussions about its role in supporting the Israeli military.
In January, The Guardian reported that Microsoft had significantly ramped up its IT and storage services to the Israeli military following the October 7 attacks.
The company entered into multi-million-dollar agreements, offering thousands of hours of technical assistance to bolster Israel's military efforts.
The Israeli military has become increasingly reliant on major tech firms like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon for data storage and processing, indicating a growing dependence on their services for military operations.
Based on the Associated Press (AP), the Israeli military is utilizing Microsoft Azure’s cloud infrastructure to aggregate data gathered from extensive surveillance activities.
This includes transcriptions and translations of communications such as phone calls, texts, and audio recordings.
An official source cited by the AP revealed that the Israeli military employs Microsoft’s Azure platform to search for specific keywords across this vast data set.
Furthermore, reports indicate a sharp increase in the use of AI tools from Microsoft and OpenAI by the Israeli military in the months following the October 7 attacks.
In March 2024, the Israeli army's use of these services surged nearly 200 times compared to the pre-attack period.
Additionally, the amount of data the Israeli army stored on Microsoft servers saw a significant rise, with data increasing to over 13.6 petabytes between March and July 2024.
This surge also reflected a nearly two-thirds increase in the army’s use of Microsoft’s servers during this period.
