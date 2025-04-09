Tejashwi Slams Nitish Kumar Over Bihar's Law And Order

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 9 (IANS) Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of failing to maintain law and order in the state.

“Crime incidents are increasing continuously in Bihar. We have been consistently raising this issue -- whether inside the House, outside it, on social media or through press releases. We even issue bulletins highlighting crime cases. It's clear that law and order in Bihar has turned into criminal disorder,” Yadav said.

Speaking to the media, the RJD leader further alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is unaware and inactive, despite holding the crucial Home Department portfolio.

“The Chief Minister is in an unconscious state. Criminals are roaming freely, and those sitting with him are helping them get out of jail. The corrupt officers are being promoted, and this is what the government is doing,” Yadav claimed.

Responding to Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary's remark that "Nitish Kumar does not need Maulanas or Maulvis", Tejashwi said,“What can be said about this? We had already declared that the Waqf Bill was unconstitutional. We opposed it then and we continue to oppose it.”

He noted that opposition to the Waqf law exists even within the Chief Minister's own party.

“We are taking our stand as a party. But his own party leaders are voicing opposition to the Waqf law. This shows the internal contradictions,” Yadav added.

Minister Ashok Choudhary, while addressing the media persons in an Eid Sammelan at the residence of JD-U leader Khalid Anwar on Tuesday, said,“Nitish Kumar doesn't need any Maulana or Maulvi. He has worked for the Muslim community for 20 years, even while running a government with the BJP. If Muslims appreciate his work, they will vote for him -- not because of Maulanas or Maulvis.”

The JD-U leadership is facing the heat over the Waqf Bill after it was passed by both Houses of the Parliament and became a law. Over two dozen Muslim leaders have resigned from the party since then.