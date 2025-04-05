403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy Approves New Stricter Security Bill
(MENAFN) The right-wing coalition government in Italy, headed by Giorgia Meloni, approved a fresh security law on Friday that escalates punishments for those who assault law enforcement officers and strengthens legal safeguards for security personnel.
"The new Security Decree was approved today in the Council of Ministers: more tools and protections for the police, faster times to free illegally occupied properties, greater rigor against criminals and many other measures to protect the safety of citizens. We promised a safer Italy and we are keeping that promise. The government will continue to work with determination on this path," Meloni posted on X.
A decree was approved during a Cabinet meeting on late Thursday, which was presided over by Meloni, modifying a bill that had been under debate in parliament for approximately 1.5 years.
The decree incorporates measures including tougher penalties for assaults on law enforcement, legal safeguards for security forces, faster processes for removing unlawfully occupied properties, harsher punishments for defrauding the elderly, heightened penalties for pickpocketing at train stations and metro stops, restrictions on using pregnancy to avoid imprisonment, and a requirement for law enforcement officers to wear body cameras.
"The new Security Decree was approved today in the Council of Ministers: more tools and protections for the police, faster times to free illegally occupied properties, greater rigor against criminals and many other measures to protect the safety of citizens. We promised a safer Italy and we are keeping that promise. The government will continue to work with determination on this path," Meloni posted on X.
A decree was approved during a Cabinet meeting on late Thursday, which was presided over by Meloni, modifying a bill that had been under debate in parliament for approximately 1.5 years.
The decree incorporates measures including tougher penalties for assaults on law enforcement, legal safeguards for security forces, faster processes for removing unlawfully occupied properties, harsher punishments for defrauding the elderly, heightened penalties for pickpocketing at train stations and metro stops, restrictions on using pregnancy to avoid imprisonment, and a requirement for law enforcement officers to wear body cameras.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment