Ukrainian Armored Vehicles Djura, Kozak To Be Manufactured In Spain

2025-04-14 09:15:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian armored vehicles Djura and Kozak will be produced at the facilities of Spanish defense company Tecnove.

That's according to the Spanish defense news site Infodefensa , Ukrinform reports.

"Tecnove has signed an agreement with the Ukrainian company Practika to manufacture armored vehicles at its facilities in Herencia (Ciudad Real), La Mancha. The alliance contemplates the production of two Practika models," the report said.

According to the news story, the Spanish factory will launch serial production of the Djura multi-purpose armored vehicle -- designed for operations in extreme conditions and adaptable to various mission configurations -- and the Kozak armored vehicle, which features high levels of protection, mobility, and a robust design for tactical missions ranging from troop transport to medical evacuation.

Read also: Umerov announces additional EUR 10M from Lithuania for long-range weapons production

It is expected that the Ukrainian armored vehicles will be manufactured in three configurations: armored ambulance, troop transport, and a vehicle for security and special operations.

Tecnove said in its social media posts that the "armored vehicles, designed with advanced armor and mobility technology," will now be available on the global market.

Photo: ArmyInform

