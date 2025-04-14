Jordan, Indonesia Condemn Israeli Violations Against Al-Aqsa Mosque
During their talks in Amman, the capital of Jordan, the two leaders warned against any attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo at the holy sites of Jerusalem. The king also reaffirmed Jordan's custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, Xinhua news agency reported.
On Monday, hundreds of Israelis stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a site revered by both Muslims and Jews in East Jerusalem, performing religious rituals to mark the Jewish Passover holiday.
While non-Muslim visitors are permitted at the compound under the current arrangements, they are not allowed to pray there. This incident marks the latest episode in a series of confrontations between Muslims and Jews that have repeatedly tested the fragile status quo at the site.
The leaders also discussed efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip, restore the ceasefire, resume the flow of humanitarian aid, and support the steadfastness of Palestinians on their land. They emphasised the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.
Subianto emphasised that Jordan and Indonesia have been long-standing friends, expressing his country's solidarity with Jordan in defending the rights of the Palestinian people to independence and the establishment of their own state.
The two sides also discussed expanding cooperation in sectors such as defence, education, agriculture, and religion.
Subianto arrived in Jordan on Sunday for a two-day visit following his trip to Qatar.
